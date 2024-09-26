Teen on life-support dies, three still fighting for their lives after crash in West Babylon

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A 17-year-old girl who was on life-support after a driver blew through a red light, striking her and 4 other teens inside a car, has died.

Bella Trezza, 17, was driving the group of teens home from a party at 1 a.m. on Saturday when a 33-year-old driver from Lindenhurst blew a red light at the intersection of Great East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue before t-boning an SUV carrying the five teens.

On Monday night family, friends, and community members held an emotional prayer vigil for Bella Trezza at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip.

The senior was known for her bubbly spirit.

"She was always so sweet, always had such a positive attitude," said Bella Trezza's friend Gabby Port. "Whenever she talked, she always lit up the room. And of course, she was beautiful."

St. John the Baptist High School Principal Vincent Albrecht says Trezza was an aspiring nurse and volunteers through the school's ministries.

The driver of the vehicle who ran the red light, Michael Demond, died on impact, police said.

18-year-old Riley Goot of Babylon who was inside the SUV with the teens also died in the crash.

Trezza's 18-year-old brother, Austin Trezza was seriously injured in the crash and is a probationary volunteer firefighter.

Austin Trezza and two other teens all have serious injuries.

The devastating crash has left the community in shock.

"There's a sense of shock here and sadness as I walk around the building," Albrecht said.

