Possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident leaves 6 injured in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Long Island (WABC) -- Detectives in Suffolk County are investigating an incident during which six people were injured in what appears to be a carbon monoxide poisoning incident.

Police responded to 150 American Blvd., a multi-family home, just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The victims' conditions and level of injuries are not yet known.

It is also not clear if the people are all from the same family or not.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.