Amtrak to take over Penn Station reconstruction project from MTA, DOT says

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amtrak will be taking over the Penn Station reconstruction project in New York City from the MTA, according to the Department of Transportation.

The DOT said the action is being taken by the Trump administration to "save taxpayers approximately $120 million while ensuring a safe, modern, and efficient transit hub for the nation's financial capital."

"New York City deserves a Penn Station that reflects America's greatness and is safe and clean," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a statement. "The MTA's history of inefficiency, waste, and mismanagement also meant that a new approach is needed."

In a statement released on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul thanked Duffy and the president for taking on the "sole responsibility to deliver the beautiful new $7 billion station that New Yorkers deserve," calling it a a major victory for New Yorkers.

In the statement, the governor said that during multiple meetings with the president, she requested that the federal government fund the "long-overdue" overhaul of Penn Station, which is owned by Amtrak.

The MTA says they expect to participate in the Trump administration's, and Amtrak's efforts to ensure future plans for the reconstruction project meet the needs of everyone who uses it.

"Governor Kathy Hochul has prioritized the reconstruction of Penn Station for years, and we're glad the federal government is focusing on it now," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber in a statement. "The MTA's 33rd Street Concourse project was the first major improvement to Penn Station in decades - and we finished it on time and under budget."

The MTA was originally awarded a $72 million Federal-State Partnership (FSP) Program grant in November 2024 to lead the station's reconstruction under the Biden administration.

The Trump Administration is also advocating for a public-private partnership model for Penn Station.

