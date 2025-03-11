Bold proposal would redesign Penn Station and move Madison Square Garden across the street

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With no movement on plans to redesign and renovate Penn Station, a public interest group is suggesting moving Madison Square Garden across the street and replacing it with a much bigger train station and park.

The plan comes from architect Alex Washburn and nonprofit Grand Penn Community Alliance, which submitted its redesign proposal on Tuesday morning.

Madison Square Garden currently sits on top of Penn Station, but the group is proposing demolishing it and moving it across Seventh Avenue to make room for the new station.

They are also suggesting replacing it with a green space the size of Bryant Park and the train station itself would feature a 604,000-square-foot concourse with additional capacity.

"You're going to have the beautiful new train hall, every step of your trip is now brought up your smile with this station, we need a station that we can love, it's been too long," Washburn said.

Grand Penn Community Alliance

The estimated cost is about $7.5 billion- roughly the same as existing state proposals to renovate Penn without moving the Garden. But this plan faces challenges including securing funding, navigating real estate negotiations and convincing MSG's owner James Dolan to agree to a move.

"We are as a transportation agency focused, as the governor said, on what we can do now, sooner rather than later, and things that are about practical realities and practical changes that can be better for the riders," said MTA CEO and Chair Janno Lieber.

Amtrak said in a statement:

"It is essential that options are evaluated on their ability to meet the transportation needs of the region, and their ability to enhance the Northeast Corridor's critical role in powering the national and regional economy."

Some riders shared their thoughts on the proposal with Eyewitness News.

"People are in and out of here all day, it's probably one of the most used train stations... I don't see why not," said train passenger Ben Kadosh.

