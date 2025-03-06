Push underway to protect beloved 'bodega cats' that have become fixture at NYC corner stores

Sonia Rincon has details on what the petition is proposing.

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- So-called "bodega cats" are a constant presence around New York City, popping up in pretty much every corner store.

Now, there's a new push to protect these cats, and do it without compromising food safety rules.

Benito, the cat, was off duty when Eyewitness News came to see him, but his colleague woke him up from a nap. Benito is a senior and was pretty exhausted after his shift handling customer relations.

"Sometimes they come to buy something, and they take time to be nice with the cat, and the cat is friendly, so they love the cat," said deli employee Camila Avila. "And sometimes they don't come to buy anything, but they just come to say hi to the cat."

There are cats like Benito in stores all over the city. The Instagram account, "Bodega Cats Of New York," showcases them to brighten up your scrolling, but it has also started a serious petition with an effort to protect the cats and the stores where they work.

The petition is proposing a certification program. Cats would have to meet safety guidelines so stores wouldn't risk fines for having them. It would also establish a fund to keep these pest deterrents and informal managers spayed, neutered and healthy, helping small business owners with vet bills.

Customers say they are on board with anything that will protect the beloved bodega cat.

"It's also part of a New York City tradition, for ages," said bodega cat fan Danielle Marshall.

She says the program would sort of legitimize the tradition.

A store across the street has another popular kitty, named Marshmallow, on patrol.

A worker there says he signed the petition on the cat's behalf and fully supports the effort.

Customers also like the idea of protecting cats in shops.

"I don't know how they are helpful, but I like them," said bodega cat fan Manny Bonilla. "Even if they don't do anything, we love cats."

Marshmallow's exact age is unknown, but she's been here more than nine years. Another worker who has been here all that time says she's not the manager; she's the queen.

The petition also encourages people signing to get City Council members on board, to get the certification started with a pilot program in a few stores, and if it works, expand the protections citywide.

"They deserve to be respected, and being loved as well," Avila said.

