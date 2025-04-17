20 alleged gang members accused of terrorizing Bronx arrested, prosecutors say

BRONX (WABC) -- Twenty alleged gang members accused of terrorizing the West Farms section of the Bronx for over four years have been indicted, prosecutors said.

The suspects have been tied to one murder and 14 shootings, reckless gunfire that authorities say put innocent people in harm's way.

There are neighborhoods in the Bronx where shootings are on the rise. Mott Haven, Fordham and West Farms- where gunfire sends bystanders diving for cover in the middle of the afternoon.

In one case, bullets were sprayed into a barber shop.

"They allegedly threatened the lives of schoolchildren, shoppers, along with anyone who walked down the street in daytime, violating the basic right to be safe," Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

Clark says no one was safe whether it was a family standing on a streetcorner or kids on a playground, riders waiting to catch a bus or even young men waiting for a haircut.

"Video footage shows the gunman shooting over the family, their faces filled with fear and one child clinging to an adult for protection," Clark said.

Video shows one gang member firing shots at the man in the barber chair, the intended target calmly picks up his own gun and returns fire, sending people into a panic on the street.

"These defendants allegedly shot at rival gangs without any regard for the innocent bystanders caught in between them in the line of fire. In one incident, they shot a man in the head and killed him," Clark said.

"This is indiscriminate violence. It's an absolute disregard for human life and for this gang, it ends today," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch and the DA announced the arrest of 20 alleged gang members, and the seizure of nine handguns, five were linked to two dozen other shootings in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan.

"Five of these guns that were recovered were linked ballistically to 24 other shootings in the Bronx and Upper Manhattan," Clark said.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch says most have been arrested before-for serious crimes.

"14 times for gun possession. They've been arrested for robbery on 34 separate occasions. And eight of the 20 indicted individuals have fired a gun at least three times. This is what recidivism looks like in real life," Tisch said.

The suspects are alleged to be members of "800 YGz," a notorious street gang in West Farms.

Their targets are rival gang members. Half of the suspects are teenagers.

"These young people are getting younger and younger. One of the individuals involved in the homicide was 15 years old. When you look at 15, 16, 17-year-olds, who have a just callous approach, you know, total disregard for the safety of the people in their communities. It sends the wrong message. Our lawmakers must know what is playing out on the ground in our communities," Mayor Eric Adams said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.