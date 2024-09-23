High School in West Islip to hold vigil for 17-year-old girl critically injured in deadly crash

Chantee Lans has details on the high school holding a vigil for teens injured in a deadly crash in West Babylon.

Chantee Lans has details on the high school holding a vigil for teens injured in a deadly crash in West Babylon.

Chantee Lans has details on the high school holding a vigil for teens injured in a deadly crash in West Babylon.

Chantee Lans has details on the high school holding a vigil for teens injured in a deadly crash in West Babylon.

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- A vigil will be held Monday night at a high school on Long Island for a student critically injured in a deadly crash over the weekend.

Suffolk County Police say a man blew a light in West Babylon before striking a car, carrying five teens, including 18-year-old Riley Goot of Babylon, who was killed. The remaining four are now fighting for their lives.

"When the fire crews pulled up, they realized that one of the victims was one of our members," said West Babylon Fire Department Chief Steven Kamalic.

He says 18-year-old Austin Trezza is a volunteer firefighter.

He and four others were heading home around 1 a.m. when they were t-boned at East Neck Road and Railroad Avenue.

The 33-year-old driver from Lindenhurst, who caused the crash, died.

"Praying for all families. Praying for a miracle for one of the victims as well," Kamalic said.

Austin Trezza's younger sister, 17-year-old Bella Trezza, is on life support. She is a senior at St. John the Baptist High School.

"I think she's a very, very nice person," said student Minnie Nguyen.

"There's a sense of shock here and sadness as I walk around the building," said St. John the Baptist High School Principal Vincent Albrecht.

Albrecht says Bella Trezza was an aspiring nurse and volunteers through the school's ministries.

Counselors and support services are now available to students.

"I was just with some of our students in the library who are very shaken up by the fact that Bella is in the condition that she's in and they're all praying for her," Albrecht said. "Our chapel has been full all day with students, praying for Bella, praying for a miracle."

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.