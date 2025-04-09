Adams administration establishes office for ICE agents inside Rikers Island

It's a move that critics say is a slippery slope to civil rights violations.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ICE agents are returning to Rikers Island to coordinate detaining inmates from city criminal cases, under a long promised executive order issued by the mayor's office.

An executive order by the Adams administration will allow federal agents into the jail complex to assist in criminal investigations.

The move comes after several meetings between Adams and President Trump's border czar Tom Homan.

Newly appointed First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro has been authorized to handle the issue.

"To maintain trust among the nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers who our administration serves every day, Mayor Adams has delegated all powers and responsibilities related to any executive order to authorize federal officials to investigate potential criminal immigration violations at Rikers Island to First Deputy Mayor Randy Mastro," a mayoral spokesperson said.

Mastro claims the move complies with New York's sanctuary city laws, which prohibit the city from assisting in deportations.

"This directive is driven by one priority and one priority alone: to keep all New Yorkers safe," Mastro said in a statement. "I came to this decision after making an independent assessment of the facts and law."

Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is also running for mayor, called the executive order "deeply concerning" and says the City Council is closely reviewing it.

She says the move compromises the city's sovereignty laws and cited "clear guidelines that prohibit the use of office space on Rikers for the enforcement of civil immigration enforcement."

The mayor has said the city will only cooperate with federal detentions stemming from criminal investigations, and not in civil immigration enforcement.

The Trump administration had asked Adams to allow immigration enforcement agents access to city jails, saying it is safer to detain undocumented persons in the jails than on the streets following release.

