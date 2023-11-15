Long Island pizzerias raise $100K for families impacted by deadly bus crash in Orange County

SYOSSET, Long Island (WABC) -- More than 100 pizzerias throughout Long Island made more than just pizza on Tuesday, they made a huge donation to the Farmingdale School District to benefit the families affected by the deadly bus crash in September.

Owners of Long Island pizzerias presented a $102,000 check to the school district from charitable funds raised during 'Long Island Pizza Strong Day.'

More than 100 pizzerias participated in the fundraising, agreeing to donate $5 for each pie sold to the families of those injured, as well as the families of Gina Pellettiere and Beatrice Ferrari, and the Farmingdale High School Marching Band.

"This initiative was a great success, proving that Long Islanders' love for pizza is the only thing that could match our love and support for the Daler community," said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino.

Pellettiere, the 43-year-old marching band director, and Ferrari, a 77-year-old retired social studies teacher, were killed in the tragic bus crash on September 21. Dozens of others, many of them students, were also injured in the crash.

The fundraiser was organized by Anthony Laurino, the owner of Phil's Pizza in Syosset and Massapequa. His son is a member of the Farmingdale High School Marching Band.

He teamed up with Alyssa Guidice of Dine-LI and Jim Serpico of Side Hustle Bread to launch Long Island Pizza Strong Day.

With the help of local pizzerias and generous business owners, they were able to raise over $100,000.

"We thank Anthony and the organizers of Long Island Pizza Strong for bringing our community together during such a difficult time, and we thank all the local pizzerias throughout the Town of Oyster Bay and all of Long Island for participating in this important cause," Oyster Bay Councilman Lou Imbroto said.

