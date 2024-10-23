New York Liberty Parade of Champions: Everything to know

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is gearing up for its first ticker tape parade to celebrate a local sports team in 12 years.
Seafoam green will fill the Canyon of Heroes as the city comes together to celebrate the New York Liberty.
The parade will kick off at Battery Park around 10 a.m. Thursday morning before it heads north up Broadway to City Hall.
After the parade there will be a celebration at City Hall before another celebration Thursday night at the Barclays Center.
The Downtown Alliance says those commuting into Lower Manhattan on Thursday will likely see street and subway closures, as well as bus detours.
Street closures
Subway and bus changes
Thursday's ticker tape parade is the first to honor a local sports team since 2012 when the Giants beat Tom Brady's Patriots for the second time in Super Bowl 46.
There have been more than 200 parades in New York City history that have showered a range of honorees -- including athletes, soldiers, politicians, astronauts and even a virtuoso pianist.
But why ticker tape? A technological artifact even in the era of fax machines and floppy discs, ticker tape was the paper on which a "ticker" machine recorded telegraphed stock quotes.
With the rise of television and computers, the tape became obsolete in the 1960s, but in the late 1800s, these one-inch-wide ribbons of paper were abundant in the financial heart of New York City, according to the Downtown Alliance, an organization that now supports the city's ticker-tape parades.
Office workers realized that the tape made a dramatic swirling motion when thrown out the windows of tall buildings, so the first ticker-tape parade seemed to start as a spontaneous gesture to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886.
