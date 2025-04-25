Suspect in apparent road rage crash that killed motorcyclist in Queens turns himself in

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) -- A suspect has turned himself in for a deadly motorcycle crash in Queens that has been labeled an apparent road rage incident.

Jordan Rosen, 42, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with two counts of murder in the second degree for the death of 55-year-old William McField, who was killed in the crash that happened on April 5.

Officials say Rosen was driving a 2024 BMW SUV on the eastbound exit ramp of the Long Island Expressway headed toward Woodhaven Boulevard in Rego Park around 9:20 a.m.

At the same time, McField was driving a 2023 KTM motorcycle in the area when their vehicles came into contact with each other.

Officials say McField passed Rosen on the exit ramp of the LIE and then drove through a steady red light and around traffic on Woodhaven Boulevard, heading south. They say Rosen ran through the red light as well, in pursuit of McField.

Rosen then sped towards McField until the BWM struck the motorcycle from behind.

Surveillance video shows the BMW ramming the motorcycle from the back, hurling McField into the air, and setting his bike on fire.

Rosen continued moving southbound until he struck another motorist, a 41-year-old woman driving a Mazda CX-5 in the center lane.

Officials say the during the second crash, the motorcycle, which was still dragging beneath his car, burst into flames. The BMW then came to rest against a lamp post in the center of the roadway.

McField was pronounced dead at the scene. The 41-year-old woman was not injured.

In addition to the two counts of second-degree murder, Rosen has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle with a tinted window.

If convicted, Rosen faces up to 25 years to life in prison.

