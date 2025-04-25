Victim of violent carjacking in Bronx loses leg, remains in critical condition

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- The man who was the victim of a violent carjacking in the Bronx on Thursday had to have his leg amputated and had just gotten off work at the time of the crime.

The 32-year-old victim is a baggage handler at John F. Kennedy International Airport and had just gotten off his shift.

He stopped to get Chinese food on the way home and left his car running outside the Wilkinson Avenue restaurant.

While he was inside, an SUV pulled up alongside his idling 2017 Infiniti Q50. The suspect jumped out of the back seat of the SUV and got into his sedan.

Seeing what was happening, the victim ran outside and grabbed the door of the Infiniti in an attempt to stop the suspect as the car drove away, dragging the victim along.

Outside 2900 Wilkinson Avenue, detectives believe the suspect intentionally sideswiped a parked car, knocking the victim onto the street.

The Infiniti was later found abandoned along the Hutchinson River Parkway. The vehicle was ditched with the driver's side damaged from sideswiping the parked car.

The victim suffered head trauma and an amputated left leg. He remains in critical condition at Jacobi hospital.

The suspect is described as last seen wearing a grey hoodie, green shorts and white sneakers.

The Bronx has seen a 3.6% increase in car thefts so far this year, compared to a 12% decrease cityside.

