Driver seriously injured after jumping on his own car trying to stop thief from driving off

BRONX (WABC) -- A man who was reportedly trying to stop his car from being stolen suffered critical injuries in the Bronx, according to police.

It started with a black Infiniti sedan double-parked on Wilkinson Avenue.

The driver exited his vehicle, left the engine running, and ran into a restaurant, according to police.

Surveillance video shows the suspect getting out of an SUV and then getting into the parked Infiniti.

At that time, the owner ran over and tried to stop the suspect, clung to the driver's side door, and was dragged as the suspect drove off in the Infiniti at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses said the victim hung on for about a block and a half before the vehicle crashed into several parked vehicles.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to Jacobi Hospital with critical head and leg injuries, police said.

Witnesses described a very bloody scene.

Witnesses say it appeared the victim was run over by his own vehicle, but police have not confirmed that.

The vehicle the suspect emerged from appears to have been following behind the stolen car.

Police said the suspect took off on foot when the stolen vehicle crashed and there have been no arrests.

Police said the victim left his key FOB in the vehicle when he ran into the restaurant.

