Belt Parkway crash believed to be insurance scam being investigated by NYPD

The NYPD is now investigating a crash on the Belt Parkway that appears to be an attempted scam.

QUEENS (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating a crash on the Belt Parkway in Queens that appears to have been staged.

A driver posted a dash cam video that went viral on Tiktok of the crash that happened on October 16.

The video shows a car cutting her off and then when she slams on her brakes, avoiding a crash, the car reverses into her car on the highway.

Asphia Natasha, the driver, said the crash caused more than 8,000 dollars in damage.

After the crash, the backseat passengers can be seen trying to put a covering on the back window as the driver climbs over into the front passenger seat before getting out of the car and pretending to be injured.

After they noticed the dash camera on the vehicle, Natasha said they quickly drove off.

"They were rushing to leave. They were like, well, we have to go. We have to go pick up our baby. And so basically when I turned around to go check on the car, they just, like, got in their car and left," Natasha said.

Police said the fraudulent collision investigation squad is looking into the crash.

