Suspects identified in fatal shooting of on-duty NYPD officer during Queens traffic stop

Phil Taitt has the latest from Queens.

Phil Taitt has the latest from Queens.

Phil Taitt has the latest from Queens.

Phil Taitt has the latest from Queens.

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- A community in Queens, the NYPD, and a young family are all mourning the loss of Officer Jonathan Diller, who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Queens.

Authorities say Diller and another officer were conducting the traffic stop on Mott Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. The NYPD Critical Response Team has been focusing on cars with fake plates, illegal tints or other quality-of-life issues.

NYPD officials say the officers stopped the vehicle, which had two men inside, because it was parked at a bus stop illegally.

When officers asked the individuals to step out of the vehicle, the suspect in the passenger's seat refused, and pointed a gun at the officers.

Diller was struck in the torso, just below his bullet-resistant vest. Officials say Diller's partner then fired at the suspect, striking him in the back.

Diller, was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, and later died.

The second officer was taken to the hospital with tinnitus.

"I heard pop, then it heard it again," said Deon Peters, who was working nearby with students, as part of the Police Explorers club, when the shots rang out. "I had my explorer kids with me in the office. I told them to go in the back."

Lucy Yang is in Queens with the details on Monday's tragic incident.

The suspects have been identified as 34-year-old Guy Rivera and 41-year-old Lindy Jones.

One of the men is at Jamaica Hospital, while the other is at a police precinct. No official charges have been announced.

According to officials, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for gun possession in April of 2023. He was back out in the street.

Adams called this incident a "recidivist" problem.

"Same bad people, doing bad things to good people, less than a year, he's back on the streets with another gun," he said.

The suspect's gun was recovered at the scene.

Hearts were understandably heavy during the NYPD briefing late Monday night.

Mayor Adams provides an update after the fatal shooting of an NYPD officer in Queens Monday night.

Adams said the deadly shooting of Officer Diller is "extremely painful for this city."

"There will be plenty of time for anger, grief and for processing pain, but right now, our prayers are with our fallen officer's family, his fellow cops and every member of the New York City Police Department, but most of all, they're with the officer himself," NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban said.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement in response to the 'senseless' killing.

"My prayers are with his family, loved ones and the members of the NYPD," said Hochul. "His heroism and service will never be forgotten."

Diller is survived by his wife, child, and his parents.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.