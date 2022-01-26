Vigils tonight for fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. in front of the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.
In addition, there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil for Officers Rivera and Mora at the Sikh Cultural Society, 95-30 118th Street, Richmond Hill, Queens.
And separately, the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, where Officer Jason Rivera attended high school, will hold an Alumni Memorial in their school auditorium, open to alumni and staff only.
Both officers were killed in the line of duty after being ambushed in the Harlem neighborhood they patrolled.
27-year-old Officer Mora passed away Tuesday at NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.
He was transferred there Sunday from Harlem Hospital.
His former professor at John Jay College remembered him as a young leader.
"I had a conversation with him," said Prof. Gregory Sheppard. "I said, 'Why do you want to be a police officer?' He said, 'Professor, I really want to help people.' He was such a warm, gentle, giving young man. It's tragic, just tragic."
In a final act of heroism, Mora fulfilled his wishes of being an organ donor.
Officer Mora's wake and funeral are planned for next week at St. Patrick's Cathedral.
Before that, on Thursday and Friday this week, the wake and funeral for his partner, Officer Rivera, will take place at St. Patrick's.
Family friend Susana Rosario said Rivera, "liked to take care of everyone."
Rivera graduated from Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School in 2017. His high school teacher Samantha Love said, "Everyone remembers his spirit and smile."
Love taught Jason in 10th and 11th grades and remembers his intense desire to give back and help those in need.
