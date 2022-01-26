Vigils tonight for fallen NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora

EMBED <>More Videos

Vigils tonight for fallen NYPD officers Rivera and Mora

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Remembrances are being planned tonight as New York City prepares for the wakes and funerals honoring NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. in front of the 32nd Precinct in Harlem.

In addition, there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil for Officers Rivera and Mora at the Sikh Cultural Society, 95-30 118th Street, Richmond Hill, Queens.

And separately, the Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School, where Officer Jason Rivera attended high school, will hold an Alumni Memorial in their school auditorium, open to alumni and staff only.

Both officers were killed in the line of duty after being ambushed in the Harlem neighborhood they patrolled.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams unveils New York City's 'Blueprint for Safety' to combat violence
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."



27-year-old Officer Mora passed away Tuesday at NYU Langone Health in Kips Bay.

He was transferred there Sunday from Harlem Hospital.

His former professor at John Jay College remembered him as a young leader.

"I had a conversation with him," said Prof. Gregory Sheppard. "I said, 'Why do you want to be a police officer?' He said, 'Professor, I really want to help people.' He was such a warm, gentle, giving young man. It's tragic, just tragic."



In a final act of heroism, Mora fulfilled his wishes of being an organ donor.

Officer Mora's wake and funeral are planned for next week at St. Patrick's Cathedral.



Before that, on Thursday and Friday this week, the wake and funeral for his partner, Officer Rivera, will take place at St. Patrick's.

Family friend Susana Rosario said Rivera, "liked to take care of everyone."

Rivera graduated from Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School in 2017. His high school teacher Samantha Love said, "Everyone remembers his spirit and smile."

Love taught Jason in 10th and 11th grades and remembers his intense desire to give back and help those in need.

ALSO READ | How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york cityeric adamspolice officer shotpoliceofficer injuredpolice officer killedpolice officer injuredpolice involved shootingpolice shootingnypdofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingshootingpolice officerofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jacobi Medical Center shooting suspect arrested after sign-in
AccuWeather: Back to bitter; Alert for Saturday
Masks required in NY schools today, judge grants stay pending appeal
Fallen NYPD officer donates organs as final heroic act
COVID Updates: Treatments in short supply in some parts of the country
Driver found fatally shot after crash, dispute in Bronx
Saturn's ice moon could support life
Show More
First meeting of Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns set to be held
Navy reports race to rescue F35 fighter jet from South China Sea
Yolanda Vega retires from NY Lottery after 3 decades
16-year-old arrested in shooting death of New Rochelle student
NYC shortening COVID quarantine, isolation periods for students
More TOP STORIES News