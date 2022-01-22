How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty

This is truly a heartbreaking time for the police force, but even more so for the families of the officers involved - and there is help for them.
A group called 'Answer the Call' provides families of fallen officers in the City of New York financial support. They start by giving out $25,000 checks from donated money to help alleviate some of the uncertainty such a tragedy can bring. Then they provide an annual stipend - anything to help provide some relief.
"This past year the stipend was $12,000, we are hoping to be able to continue that - if you do the math, we take care of over 500 families, so that's over 5 million dollars a year that we have to raise," said Stephen Dannhhauser of the New York Police and Fire Widows and Children Benefit Fund.
The group also provides opportunities for families of fallen officers to cnnect with others.
