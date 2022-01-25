2nd NYPD officer, Wilbert Mora, dies from injuries in Harlem shooting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYPD officer Wilbert Mora, who was shot and his partner killed while responding to a domestic call in Harlem, has died from his injuries, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced Tuesday.

"It's with great sadness I announce the passing of Police Officer Wilbert Mora," she said. "Wilbert is 3 times a hero. For choosing a life of service. For sacrificing his life to protect others. For giving life even in death through organ donation. Our heads are bowed & our hearts are heavy."


The 27-year-old officer, a four-year veteran of the NYPD, was shot in the head Friday night in Harlem.
His partner, rookie Officer Jason Rivera, 22, was also killed.

Rivera was the first to encounter the shooter in a back bedroom after his mother called 911 saying he was being problematic.

Funeral plans have now been finalized for Rivera, who will be laid to rest later this week.

Services for Rivera will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral with a wake on Thursday from 1-8 p.m. and a funeral on Friday at 9 a.m. It is unclear when services will be held for Mora.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams says all city agencies will join fight against gun violence in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Adams said leaders from CMS organizations will meet with the commissioners of city agencies to formulate a citywide approach to fighting gun violence.


Meantime, a third officer at the scene of Friday night's violence is being hailed a hero.

Officer Sumit Sulan joined the NYPD last year and was already winning praise for getting illegal guns off the streets.

The 27-year-old officer fired the shot that finally took down the alleged shooter, Lashawn McNeil, who police say was in possession of a gun stolen from Baltimore in 2017.

WATCH | Commissioner Sewell: 'Our department is hurting, our city is hurting'
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell delivers remarks after officer fatally shot in Harlem.


McNeil was hospitalized in critical condition and died Monday afternoon after showing no brain activity since Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams spoke to Officer Sulan's parents.

"They understand what every parent understands, that you just want your child to come home," Adams said. "And when I hugged his mother, she talked about, she just stays up every time her son was on duty."

ALSO READ | How to help families of NYPD officers slain in line of duty
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has more on how to help families of fallen police officers.



----------
