Bronx man mauled to death by pit bull, police fatally shoot dog inside apartment

BRONX (WABC) -- Police officers fatally shot a pit bull mauling his owner inside a Bronx apartment.
The 41-year-old man was being attacked in his apartment on Simpson Street just before 3:10 a.m. Friday.
Police were called, and two responding officers shot the dog to stop the attack.
The victim died at St Barnabas Hospital.
The incident is now under investigation.
