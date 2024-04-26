Bronx man mauled to death by pit bull, police fatally shoot dog inside apartment

BRONX (WABC) -- Police officers fatally shot a pit bull mauling his owner inside a Bronx apartment.

The 41-year-old man was being attacked in his apartment on Simpson Street just before 3:10 a.m. Friday.

Police were called, and two responding officers shot the dog to stop the attack.

The victim died at St Barnabas Hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

