Bronx man mauled to death by pit bull, police fatally shoot dog inside apartment

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, April 26, 2024 12:03PM
Man mauled to death by pit bull, police fatally shoot dog
Police fatally shot a dog that mauled a man to death in the Bronx.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police officers fatally shot a pit bull mauling his owner inside a Bronx apartment.

The 41-year-old man was being attacked in his apartment on Simpson Street just before 3:10 a.m. Friday.

Police were called, and two responding officers shot the dog to stop the attack.

The victim died at St Barnabas Hospital.

The incident is now under investigation.

----------

