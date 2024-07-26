Stop & Shop reopens delis after deep clean, removal of products amid Boar's Head recall

All Stop & Shop delis have now reopened and have completed the process of deep cleaning equipment and removing all impacted products from the Boar's Head recall, according to a statement from the company.

The company said out of an abundance of caution, Stop & Shop made the decision to temporarily close our delis on Friday to conduct this cleaning and product removal following a recent recall of certain Boar's Head meat products.

Boar's Head is recalling all liverwurst products, as well as some other ready-to-eat deli meat products because it may contain listeria, according to the USDA.

With this guidance issued, Big Y decided it was best to temporarily close all their delis and destroy all potentially impacted products with a deep clean and sanitization, according to WTNH.

Stop & Shop alerted shoppers that Boar's Head has recalled select deli meat products due to the potential presence of Listeria.

Stop & Shop has removed all impacted products from sale both in stores and online. In an abundance of caution, because this product is sliced in stores, Stop & Shop has also discarded all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area and is conducting a thorough cleaning of the deli area and equipment.

The following products sold at Stop & Shop are included in the recall:

"Boar's Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head BOLOGNA" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head BEEF SALAMI" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head GARLIC BOLOGNA" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

"Boar's Head BEEF BOLOGNA" sliced in the deli and purchased July 26 and earlier

If a customer has purchased an impacted Boar's Head product, Stop & Shop encourages the customer to discard the product and visit their local store or contact Customer Service at 1-800-767-7772 for a full refund. U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service is also encouraging customers who purchased the products to clean refrigerators to reduce the risk of cross contamination.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Boar's Head at 1-800-352-6277.

As of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths, according to the USDA. Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) continues to work with the CDC and state partners.

The two deaths were reported in Illinois and New Jersey.

In North Carolina, at least one person has gotten sick from eating deli meat believed to have been linked to this contamination. As a precaution, all Harris Teeter grocery stores in the state closed their deli's Friday.