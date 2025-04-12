17-year-old boy shot in the chest in the Bronx; police searching for suspects

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman that shot a 17-year-old in the chest.
It happened on Lafayette Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he is expected to recover.
According to police sources, suspects are described as two males wearing all black.
The shooter was able to get away on a scooter.
No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
