Dead fetus found on street in Brooklyn

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, April 12, 2025 1:43AM
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dead fetus was found on a street in Brooklyn.

Someone spotted the fetus in front of an apartment building on Union Street in Crown Heights on Thursday evening.

Police say the fetus was about four months old, so it was not viable. It is not clear how long the body was there.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

----------
