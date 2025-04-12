Fire breaks out at funeral home in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- A fire broke out at a funeral home in Queens.

Flames started on the second floor of Chun Fook Funeral Services on 134-35 Northern Boulevard at Prince Street and Collins Pl. in Flushing just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The fire reached two alarms. 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

