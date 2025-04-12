2 NJ communities mourn deaths of family lost in nightclub roof collapse in the Dominican Republic

NEW JERSEY -- Communities in New Jersey are reeling after the loss of at least two local people who tragically died in the roof collapse at Jet Set Club in the Dominican Republic.

At least two families have been impacted as their own were among the 220 that died in last Tuesday's collapse in Santo Domingo.

"We had a lot of false alarms through the day that three friends that were with her, with the body were found. There was one person with no I.D," Manny Contreras told Eyewitness News.

Contreras is the uncle of Jennifer Contreras, who was on the Island-nation celebrating a friend's birthday. She would have turned 26 the following day on April 9.

Jennifer Contreras

From the moment the family of Contreras heard about the tragedy, they have waited with baited breath. But their worst fears would be confirmed.

"Her sister Luz was able to identify the tattoo that she had as they were bringing their last body out. So that was, unfortunately, that was her that was of that," Contreras said.

Contreras lived in Passaic, NJ with her family.

Meawhile, in Perth Amboy, the loss of Antonia Ignacio, also known as Violeta, is hitting particularly hard.

Antonia Igancio

A memorial for Igancio continues to grow outside of her hair salon business. Those who knew the 42-year-old mother say she was kind and a hard worker who took care of her mother, and touched the lives of many in the neighborhood.

"It's very hurtful. I'm very distraught inside. I still can't believe, you know," a close friend told Eyewitness News.

Both the families of Jennifer and Violeta are now working to bring their bodies back here to New Jersey for the funeral and burial.

Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin J. Caba is said the city is offering counseling and pastoral services as the community continues to mourn such a tragic loss.

"We often say Perth Amboy is a family -- and like any family, when one of us is hurting, we all feel it. Let us continue to stand together in unity, and remberance," he said.

