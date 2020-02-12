AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, but there's enough of an onshore flow for afternoon temperatures to level off and even drop off a bit at the coast.
Even warmer and more humid conditions are expected Wednesday. A few thunderstorms show up on Thursday to cool things off.
A less humid Friday will be followed by a cooler holiday weekend with the next shot at showers looking like Sunday night and Monday.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82
Wednesday
Very warm, humid. High 87
Thursday
Sun and a t-storm. High 85
Friday
Less humid. High 80
Saturday
Variable clouds. High 75
Sunday
Partial sunshine. High 69
Monday
A few showers. High 67
