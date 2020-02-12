AccuWeather: Sunny and warmer

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer, but there's enough of an onshore flow for afternoon temperatures to level off and even drop off a bit at the coast.

Even warmer and more humid conditions are expected Wednesday. A few thunderstorms show up on Thursday to cool things off.

A less humid Friday will be followed by a cooler holiday weekend with the next shot at showers looking like Sunday night and Monday.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High 82

Wednesday

Very warm, humid. High 87

Thursday

Sun and a t-storm. High 85

Friday

Less humid. High 80

Saturday

Variable clouds. High 75

Sunday

Partial sunshine. High 69

Monday

A few showers. High 67

Subscribe to the 'Weather or Not' podcast with Lee Goldberg

Discover more podcasts from Eyewitness News here

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check AccuTrack Radar

Air Quality Tracker

NWS Advisories, Watches and Warnings

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Follow meteorologist Lee Goldberg, Sam Champion, Brittany Bell, Jeff Smith, and Dani Beckstrom on social media.