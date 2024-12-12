21-year-old arrested in connection with rape of woman in the Bronx: Police

BRONX (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in connection with the rape of a woman in the Bronx on Wednesday morning.

According to police, 21-year-old Gregory Williams was arrested Wednesday afternoon at 2008 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx.

Police said he was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, assault, sex abuse and harassment.

Investigators said a woman was walking on Virginia Avenue in Parkchester around 3:30 a.m. when a man grabbed her from behind, punched her, and then raped her.

The victim was taken to a hospital, police said.

