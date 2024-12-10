NYPD expresses concerns UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting could inspire copycats

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD has credited good police work for helping to catch the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, but they say their work is far from over.

Now they are investigating why and working to prevent any copycat killings or attacks.

Eyewitness News sat down with top NYPD officers on Tuesday to talk about the investigation.

"By getting that picture out to the public, not only locally, but nationally, is what really, really helped us here," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny.

Both Kenny and Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner noted the importance of an invested public in Monday's apprehension of Luigi Mangione, who was taken into custody at a McDonald's nearly 300 miles from the crime scene in Midtown.

Police in PA continued to seek public help on Tuesday and released a photo of the suspect at Mcdonald's.

"Whenever an incident of this high prominence takes place, our work is to get ahead of any resonance and in particular, any copycat activity that it may inspire," Weiner said.

The NYPD is now monitoring increased vitriol on social media.

"We do a lot of work in the online space, we also do a lot of work in the 3-D space," Weiner said. "And we also, as part of that, we'll surge resources, protective resources, around the city wherever we need to, when we're anticipating and dealing with a big uptick in threats."

By most accounts, Mangione was intelligent, raised in a prominent Baltimore family... going from valedictorian to inmate QQ7787.

Booking photo of Luigi Mangione after he was arrested by police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Dec. 9, 2024. Pa. Dept. of Corrections

"And I think that's what the investigation is going to help us reveal," Weiner said. "And that extraordinary shift in fate from all of the background that led him to where he is today is what has the world so intrigued by this incident."

The high-profile crime put New Yorkers on edge - it was a brazen, targeted killing of a prominent CEO. It took five days of deep detective work to lead police to their suspect.

"Some of the detectives hadn't been home since Wednesday morning, working on this case," Kenny said. "So it was a sense of relief, not only that the danger be mitigated, that he'd been apprehended, but it was a sense of relief for my detectives that they could finally catch a break."

Michelle Charlesworth has the latest on what we know about the suspect in the murder of UnitedHeathcare CEO Brian Thompson.

