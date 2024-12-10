The 26-year-old had a gun believed to be the one used in the killing and writings suggesting his anger with corporate America

Luigi Mangione charged with murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, will be extradited to NYC

ALTOONA, Pennsylvania (WABC) -- Luigi Mangione faces a second-degree murder charge in New York in connection with the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, according to an online court docket filed Monday.

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a prominent Maryland real estate family was taken into custody Monday after police got a tip that he was eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Along with the murder charge, he also has three gun charges -including unlawful possession of a loaded firearm and possession of a suppressor -- and a charge of possession of a forged instrument.

The forged instrument is the fake New Jersey driver's license he allegedly used to check into the hostel on the Upper West Side.



Mangione remains in the custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections pending his extradition to New York.

He was denied bond and not represented by an attorney during his arraignment in the Blair County Courthouse on Monday night.

Asked by the judge if he would like a public defender or retain private counsel, Mangione asked if he could answer that question at a future date. He declared that he had no drug or mental health history that the court should be aware of, and denied he was in possession of $8,000 cash plus additional foreign currency at the time of his arrest.

Asked if he was in contact with family, Mangione said "until recently."



Court records explaining the charges will not be unsealed until Mangione appears in court in New York at a later date.

Investigators are closely analyzing a three-page, 262-word handwritten document recovered in Mangione's possession at the time of the arrest.

In it, Mangione takes responsibility for the murder and names UnitedHealthcare as a target of his larger ire with the health care system places profits over care.

"To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn't working with anyone," he writes off the top. The document indicates he was self-funded.



Pa. Dept. of Corrections

"These parasites had it coming," one line reads, concluding industry companies "continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it."

"I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

The suspect made a reference to UnitedHealthcare as "United," noting its size and amount of market capitalization. Brian Thompson was not specifically mentioned.



This is an image of the ghost gun recovered from Luigi Mangione in Altoona, PA, law enforcement sources told ABC News. Obtained by ABC News

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the document did not include specific threats but indicated "ill will towards corporate America."

Police are now looking at Mangione's travel at various points across the United States and out of the county within the past year, the sources said.

A grandson of a wealthy, self-made real estate developer and philanthropist, Mangione is a cousin of a current Maryland state legislator. Mangione was valedictorian at his elite Baltimore prep school, where his 2016 graduation speech lauded his classmates' "incredible courage to explore the unknown and try new things."

He went on to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees in computer science in 2020 from the University of Pennsylvania, a spokesperson said.

"Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi's arrest," Mangione's family said in a statement posted on social media late Monday by his cousin, Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione. "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

