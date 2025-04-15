They're back! Spotted lanternflies have made a return to Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The spotted lanternfly has made a return in our area -- and in other states.

The invasive pests are so dangerous to crops and plants -- you are urged to smash them when you see them or destroy their eggs before they hatch.

The egg masses can be found on trees, rocks, lawn furniture and even cars.

Over the weekend, spotted lanternflies were seen in the Tri-State and 14 other states.

