When will warmth get a spring in its step? | Weather or Not

(WABC) -- Spring has sprung, but a month in, the chill hasn't shown itself out the door just yet.

In the first special edition of "Weather or Not" from ABC's new podcast studio at 7 Hudson Square in lower Manhattan, WABC-TV chief meteorologist Lee Goldberg looks at the big picture with Paul Pastelok, AccuWeather's senior meteorologist and lead U.S. long-range forecaster.

After an 80-degree day in March offered a taste of summer, April has been struggling to achieve sustained mild weather -- parts of the area even saw snow this past weekend -- but we may see some more warming toward the end of the month.

The long and short of it, however, may be bad news for lovers of mild weather: Despite periodic warmups, don't expect warm weather to stick around for sustained stretches, even into May, says Pastelok. In fact, if you are living in the interior Northeast, you may want to wait to put out your flowers.

How will this stubborn pattern of cool weather, influenced by a late-season polar vortex and Western ridging, affect what's left of spring and then the summer itself? Will we see a string of humid, 90-degree days like we did last year, or will summer temperatures trend cooler for a change?

Lee and Paul break it all down for us on "Weather or Not with Lee Goldberg."

