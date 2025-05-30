National Hurricane Center director eyes above-average storm outlook | Weather or Not

Hurricane season is upon us -- the director of the National Hurricane Center joins Lee Goldberg on "Weather or Not" to look at the forecast and how we should prepare.

HUDSON SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- June 1 marks the first day of the 2025 hurricane season and, right on cue, Tropical Storm Alvin is swirling in the Pacific Ocean and poised to drench Baja California this weekend.

While the Atlantic Ocean is quiet at the moment, don't expect the silence to last for long.

Michael Brennan, the director of the National Hurricane Center, joins Lee Goldberg on his "Weather or Not" podcast to discuss the seasonal forecast, which is looking more active than average. The season ends on Nov. 30.

While El Nino won't appear this year, the Atlantic hurricane season is set to be busier than normal thanks to warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the basin, along with a slew of other factors, Brennan told Goldberg.

Luckily for us, Brennan says forecasting tools have steadily been improving, allowing meteorologists to anticipate tumultuous weather -- like a rapidy intensifying hurricane -- much sooner than ever.

Where can we expect storms to hit this season? When should we start preparing for hurricanes and what steps should we be taking? Will funding cuts at NOAA impact the ability to prepare for hazardous weather?

Brennan answers all these questions and more in the latest edition of "Weather or Not."

Watch "Weather or Not" in the above player, watch it on YouTube or listen to it wherever you get your podcasts.