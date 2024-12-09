The person walked into a McDonald's in Altoona, PA where a witness recognized him from the images, sources said.

Man in Pennsylvania being questioned in connection to UnitedHealthcare CEO's murder: sources

Raegan Medgie has the latest as the manhunt continues for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

Raegan Medgie has the latest as the manhunt continues for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

Raegan Medgie has the latest as the manhunt continues for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

Raegan Medgie has the latest as the manhunt continues for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in Pennsylvania is being held for questioning in connection with the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Working off a tip, police stopped a person travelling by bus in Altoona, 276 miles west of New York City.

The man was travelling on a Greyhound bus. He walked into a McDonald's where a witness recognized him from the images police had circulated, sources said. Altoona police were called and they came to get him.

The person was found with a fake New Jersey driver's license that matches the one the NYPD has said the suspect used to check in at the Manhattan hostel.

Altoona police also recovered a computer and a gun similar to the one used in the assassination-style killing, sources said

Law enforcement is asking Greyhound for its passenger manifest, to see what name he gave them

The NYPD detectives are headed to Altoona.

***BREAKING NEWS - EARLIER STORY BELOW***

It comes as NYPD diving crews planned to return to Central Park on Monday to look for any shred of evidence in the shooting death Thompson.

Police say they are still searching for the murder weapon and the e-bike the gunman used to make his getaway in the 50-year-old's murder.

New video obtained by ABC News on Monday shows the suspect lingering across the street from the Hilton Midtown and waiting.

The video shows others pass by and then, when killer sees his mark, he runs across 54th Street and opens fire.

Video obtained by ABC News shows Brian Thompson's killer waiting for the United Healthcare chief moments before the shooting.

Over the weekend, police released new photos of the suspect while authorities revealed the backpack believed to belong to the shooter contained Monopoly money and a jacket. The backpack is currently being analyzed at a lab in Queens.

The backpack was found on Friday near the bandstand in Central Park. Eyewitness News has learned that the Tommy Hilfiger coat seen in some surveillance videos was inside.

New photos released by NYPD over the weekend show the suspect in the back of cab. NYPD

Police have not yet named the suspect and the NYPD says they believe the suspected shooter left the city on a bus.

As a result, the FBI is now joining the manhunt for the shooter, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators are trying to track down the suspect around the country and have already followed leads in multiple states.



NYPD Scuba Team officers searching the pond near Bethesda Fountain in Central Park for possible evidence.

The bus the suspect is believed to have boarded out of the city made six or seven stops.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the gunman's arrest.

The backpack found in Central Park that's believed to have belonged to the suspect contained a jacket and Monopoly money, according to police sources.

The suspected killer of CEO Brian Thompson entered New York City by bus November 24.

Investigators believe they were able to score DNA samples from several pieces of evidence discovered at or near the murder scene, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The samples are currently at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to be run through databases for possible match, the sources said. That process could take a couple of days.

Thompson was killed around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the New York Hilton in what police described as a "brazen targeted attack." He was in town from Minnesota for his company's investor conference.

RELATED | Timeline of UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

The unidentified man suspected of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel remains at large after Wednesday's attack, with police tracking his movements.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.