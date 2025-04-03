Mayor Adams faces deadline to file petition to get on Democratic primary ballot

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday is the deadline to qualify for the New York City mayoral forum and for candidates to submit their petitions to the Board of Elections to get on the ballot for the Democratic primary.

Which candidates were able to get the 3,750 signatures needed to get on the ballot?

There's a crowded field of candidates looking to deny Mayor Eric Adams a second term.

From the council speaker, state senators, former assemblymen, and a former governor, the candidates believe they have what it takes to move the city forward and in the right direction.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer is one of the candidates expected to turn in their lengthy list of signatures.

As the needle moves quite quickly on the political clock, the big question is, will Mayor Adams meet the deadline and officially enter the race?

He had said he wouldn't campaign until the federal charges were dropped against him, which came to fruition on Wednesday.

Judge Ho tossed Adams' criminal indictment with prejudice, meaning they won't see the light of day in a courtroom.

With the charges no longer looming over Mayor Adams, will he be able to resurrect his campaign?

Also on Thursday, for the first time, Mayor Adams will join several of the candidates in the mayoral forum in Midtown at the National Action Network convention.

