Federal judge dismisses Mayor Eric Adams' corruption case

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A federal judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed corruption charges against Mayor Eric Adams, but not in the way the Trump administration wanted.

Judge Dale Ho dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revived.

The Justice Department sought to have the case dismissed to free Adams to cooperate with the mayor's immigration agenda. The department wanted the case dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be brought again.

Judge Ho declined to endorse DOJ's desired outcome

"In light of DOJ's rationales, dismissing the case without prejudice would create the unavoidable perception that the Mayor's freedom depends on his ability to carry out the immigration enforcement priorities of the administration, and that he might be more beholden to the demands of the federal government than to the wishes of his own constituents. That appearance is inevitable, and it counsels in favor of dismissal with prejudice," Ho decided.

An attorney for Adams released a statement saying that justice for both Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed.

"The case against Eric Adams should have never been brought in the first place-and finally today that case is gone forever," attorney Alex Spiro said. "From Day 1, the mayor has maintained his innocence and now justice for Eric Adams and New Yorkers has prevailed."

The decision to dismiss the charges came just days after Adams' lawyer had pushed for them to be dismissed ahead of the April 3 deadline for petitions to be submitted for mayoral candidates to get on the June primary ballot.

Attorney Michael Bachner explains Judge Ho's decision:

