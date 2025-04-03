2 people killed in fire in North Bergen high-rise apartment for senior citizens

A third person was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Two police officers were also being treated for injuries.
NORTH BERGEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died in a fire in a high-rise building for seniors in North Bergen, New Jersey.
The fire broke out in an apartment in the Cullum Apartments, a 16-story building on Grand Avenue, just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Along with the two people killed, another resident was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Two police officers were also being treated for injuries.
The fire took several hours to get under control. The cause is under investigation.
Another fire in the same building in 2002 claimed the life of a 71-year-old woman.
