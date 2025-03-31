Owner, at least 100 cats killed in animal sanctuary fire on Long Island

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- The owner of a cat sanctuary and at least 100 cats were killed in a fire on Monday morning.

The blaze broke out around 7:15 a.m. at the Happy Cat Sanctuary on Dourland Road.

Officials say the owner was killed as well as at least 100 cats.

There were 300 cats inside at the time of the fire and officials say the owner went back into the home to rescue the animals.

The investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

Few other details were released.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

