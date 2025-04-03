2 NYPD officers suspended for allegedly leaving the scene of fiery car crash in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers have been suspended after they allegedly left the scene of a fiery crash in Manhattan.

The officers, both assigned to the 50th Precinct, failed to report the crash of a Honda CRV on Dyckman Street just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the officers had followed the vehicle, which was reported stolen, southbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway from the Bronx into Upper Manhattan.

When the driver exited the Henry Hudson Parkway and crashed, the officers are believed to have turned around and returned to their Bronx precinct without reporting what happened.

An unidentified body was later discovered in the vehicle's charred remains.

The NYPD released the following statement in response to the suspensions: "That incident is currently under review by our Force Investigation Division and the Attorney General's office. The two officers who were involved in that incident have been suspended pending review of the incident."

Meanwhile, the NYPD's Force Investigation Division is recovering nearby surveillance camera to help in their investigation into the officers' actions.

The city's medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the driver's cause of death.

