New York City mayoral candidates react to Eric Adams running as an independent

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams announced Thursday he will run for reelection as an independent and will forego what has become a crowded field for the Democratic primary -- and instead head straight to the general election in November.

The decision comes after a poll released last week showed Adams was trailing 30 points behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and two points behind Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

The last of the petitions arrived at the Board of Elections on Thursday morning.

Thousands of signatures were delivered by former city comptroller Scott Stringer.

"There's a lot of football left, we are just in the first quarter, we have not even gotten to halftime," Stringer said.

Adams was defiant Wednesday after the judge ended his corruption case.

"I'm now happy that our city can finally close the book on this and focus solely on the future of our great city," Adams said.

On Thursday morning, he made the announcement that he will run as an independent.

"The dismissal of the bogus case against me dragged on too long, making it impossible to mount a primary campaign while these false allegations were held over me," Adams said. "But I'm not a quitter. I'm a New Yorker."

It was an acknowledgement that the odds of winning the primary were long.

Cuomo has racked up key endorsements and leads the crowded field with 38%, according to the latest poll, followed by Mamdani with 10%.

Senator Zellnor Myrie posted a video on social media, calling for leadership.

"This is a complete circus, at a time when we need leadership, all we have are clowns!" Myrie said.

Rev. Al Sharpton will host candidates at the annual convention of the National Action Network on Thursday afternoon. Among them, Cuomo and Adams have confirmed their attendance.

Political analyst David Birdsell said Adams has little choice but to run as an independent.

"It takes him out of direct contention early with Andrew Cuomo, but it gives him a runway that goes all the way to November," Birdsell said. "He doesn't have to contest a primary. And that was looking like an increasingly steep challenge as he had yet to raise money, achieve a matching fund balance from the campaign finance board, hire consultants or do anything that was really associated with the campaign."

