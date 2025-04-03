Mother, boyfriend arrested after her 3 kids found living in deplorable conditions in Brooklyn home

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after her three children were found living in deplorable conditions in their Brooklyn home.

A 3-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl and a 10-month-old girl were found in the apartment located on Linden Street in Bushwick on Tuesday.

The boy was bound to the bed frame by his wrist.

All three children appeared to be malnourished.

They were taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in stable condition.

The children's mother, 25-year-old Kiama Messier, and her 26-year-old boyfriend Thomas Madera, face charges including assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.