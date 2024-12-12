Service to A/C/F/G subway lines disrupted due to loss of power impacting signals in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Service to several subway lines in New York City have been disrupted due to a loss of power Wednesday night.
Con Edison says they are investigating a loss of power affecting signals near Jay St-MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn.
As a result, A/C/F subway lines have been severely disrupted between Brooklyn and Manhattan.
There are no A/C trains between Broadway Junction and Chambers St, and most F train service has been rerouted in Brooklyn.
G trains are also not running between Church Avenue and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues in both directions.
The MTA says to expect delays on B/D/E lines.
You can find the latest service status updates on the MTA's website.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
