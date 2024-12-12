24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Service to A/C/F/G subway lines disrupted due to loss of power impacting signals in Brooklyn

Thursday, December 12, 2024 12:55AM
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Service to several subway lines in New York City have been disrupted due to a loss of power Wednesday night.

Con Edison says they are investigating a loss of power affecting signals near Jay St-MetroTech in Downtown Brooklyn.

As a result, A/C/F subway lines have been severely disrupted between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

There are no A/C trains between Broadway Junction and Chambers St, and most F train service has been rerouted in Brooklyn.

G trains are also not running between Church Avenue and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues in both directions.

The MTA says to expect delays on B/D/E lines.

You can find the latest service status updates on the MTA's website.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------


