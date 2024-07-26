Subway Safety: First weapons-scanning devices installed in subway system

N.J. Burkett has details on the subway gun detection effort in NYC.

N.J. Burkett has details on the subway gun detection effort in NYC.

N.J. Burkett has details on the subway gun detection effort in NYC.

N.J. Burkett has details on the subway gun detection effort in NYC.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first weapons-scanning device that is to be installed in subways was unveiled on Friday by Mayor Eric Adams.

The new technology was installed at Fulton Center subway station in Lower Manhattan.

The Mayor is hoping it will keep guns out of subways.

The city will set up freestanding screeners to spot guns and track how the system impacts normal commuter flow.

The city is using Evolv Technology's weapons detection system, the same technology in place at Citi Field.

Critics say the technology will cause congestion at busy stations and are worried about an invasion of privacy.

In response to Mayor Eric Adams' announcement, the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) and the Legal Aid Society (LAS) released the following joint statement:

"With this misguided, fraught, and invasive technology now in effect, we are in the process of preparing litigation to protect the constitutional rights of all New Yorkers. New Yorkers did not consent to give up their rights or be NYPD guinea pigs for over-hyped and error-prone surveillance tech. We are prepared to protect the right of all subway riders to be free from NYPD intrusion and harassment."

Mayor Adams and MTA officials announced that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

Newly released data from the NYPD shows subway crime is now down nearly 8% so far in 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023.

Adams credits the reduction in crime to the additional cops underground cracking down on quality-of-life issues and working to prevent violence.

ALSO READ | Meteor may be responsible for loud boom heard across NYC and NJ

Kristin Thorne attempts to get to the bottom of the loud boom.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.