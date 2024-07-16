New York City officials have theory on what caused loud noise in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials are checking out reports in Staten Island, Brooklyn and Queens of a loud noise heard Tuesday morning.

NYCEM said they are aware of the reports and there are no reported impacts to the city at this time. The city is also aware there are similar reports in New Jersey.

The suspicion is a meteor is responsible for the noise heard Tuesday morning.

The American Meteor Society of amateur spotters list up to 20 possible sightings between 11:16 and 11:20 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg said the heat and high temperatures could have helped the sound travel.

There was a tiny inversion -- where temperature increases with height -- on Tuesday morning which may have helped the sound travel further. Sound waves do in fact travel faster in warm air than in cold air, which can make sound louder.

Air molecules at higher temperatures have more energy and vibrate faster, allowing sound waves to move more quickly.

Few other details were known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

