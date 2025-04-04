24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Several people injured after being struck in South Richmond Hill, Queens

Friday, April 4, 2025 12:28AM
SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after being struck in Queens on Thursday night.

It happened on Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.

Police say multiple people were struck at the location.

So far, all the victims are in stable condition, according to preliminary information from police.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

