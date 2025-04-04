Several people injured after being struck in South Richmond Hill, Queens

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Multiple people were injured after being struck in Queens on Thursday night.

It happened on Liberty Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard in South Richmond Hill.

Police say multiple people were struck at the location.

So far, all the victims are in stable condition, according to preliminary information from police.

No further details have been provided at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.