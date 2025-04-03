Amtrak service out of New York Penn Station disrupted after at least 1 killed in train crash in PA

According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the incident

PENNSYLVANIA (WABC) -- Amtrak rail service departing New York Penn Station is being held after at least one person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train on Thursday in Pennsylvania.

It happened around 6 p.m. near the 800 block of Prospect Street near the Bristol Station.

According to Amtrak, all rail traffic scheduled to depart New York (NYP) and Philadelphia (PHL) is being held due to the incident.

"Lengthy delays" are expected as police work to process the scene.

Further details on the incident have not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

