Car loses control, hits multiple pedestrians in front of elementary school in Queens, police say

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- One person has been taken into custody after multiple pedestrians were struck Thursday afternoon in Astoria, Queens, police said.

Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at 37th St and 35th Avenue in front of an elementary school on 35th Avenue.

A 35-year-old female driver in a Nissan Versa lost control and crashed into the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

A 7-year-old girl broke her femur and has a head injury, a 14-year-old girl sustained injuries to both legs and a 58-year-old male sustained injuries to both of his legs, police said.

They were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Police said one person has been taken into custody, but charges have not been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

