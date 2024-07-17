Mayor Eric Adams, MTA officials announce subway crime is down in NYC

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced Wednesday that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced Wednesday that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced Wednesday that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced Wednesday that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams and MTA officials announced Wednesday that subway crime in the city has been trending downward.

Newly released data from the NYPD shows subway crime is now down nearly 8% so far in 2024 compared to the first six months of 2023.

Adams said robberies in the subway are at an all-time low.

"You remove that month of January when we had a bump and executed 1,000 cops into the system and really build on that, we have not seen an increase in crime since that," Adams said. "If you take out the first two years of the pandemic, when no one was on the system, our system is now the safest in over 14 years."

He said the additional cops underground have been cracking down on quality-of-life issues and working to reduce violence.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also celebrated the decrease in transit crime.

"Keeping New Yorkers safe is my top priority, and it's clear that the proactive measures we're taking to prevent and reduce violence on our subways are working," Hochul said. "Secure, reliable transit is a necessity for residents and visitors in our great city.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.