Search continues for suspects after 2 men shot inside Wendy's restaurant in Fordham Heights

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police continue searching for the suspects wanted for a shooting that injured two men inside a Wendy's restaurant in the Bronx.

The shooting happened at a Wendy's restaurant on East Fordham Road around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, the two suspects were inside the restaurant when the two men walked in. Officials say it appears no words were exchanged before gunfire erupted.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and back during the shooting. A 26-year-old man was also shot in the arm and thigh. First responders transported both victims to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Rebecca Montesdeoca, a customer, tells Eyewitness News that she was shocked to hear about the incident.

"I am scared, I am scared. I come to pick up my order, it's terrible," Montesdeoca said. "One people who work there, she tells me this is not the first time."

Police say they are looking for two males, possibly teens, who were last seen fleeing on foot on East Fordham Road. One suspect was described to have been wearing blue outerwear, while the other had a black puffer jacket.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the suspects and victims knew each other.

Authorities in the meantime are searching the nearby area for surveillance video in hopes of helping them track down the suspects and determine a motive for the shooting.

