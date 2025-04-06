2 firefighters, another person hurt after fire rips through apartment in Highbridge section of Bronx

HIGHBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Two firefighters and another person are recovering after a massive fire ripped through an apartment in the Bronx early Sunday morning.

The fire was reported just after midnight at an apartment building on West 162nd Street between Ogden Avenue and Summit Avenue.

According to the FDNY, more than 100 firefighters responded to the fire, which officials say started on the sixth floor.

Video shows firefighters on scene as heavy flames and thick smoke billowed from the apartment windows. The fire was eventually put under control shortly after 1 a.m.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while battli the fire. They were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Another person was also hurt during the incident, but refused medical attention.

Fire marshals are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

