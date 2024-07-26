Fire burns through row of stores in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a row of stores in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.
Heavy fire spread through the strip on Fair Lawn Road just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.
A well-known Jewish bakery, Zadies Kosher Bake Shop, appeared to sustain damage.
A Jewish deli, a restaurant, a barbershop, and dry cleaners are also located in the strip of stores, and were impacted.
There is no word of any injuries.
There are road closures in the area due to the firefighting activity.
Crews continued to pour water on hot spots into the early morning hours.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
