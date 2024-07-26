Fire burns through row of stores in Fair Lawn, New Jersey

Raegan Medgie reports on the fire from Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Raegan Medgie reports on the fire from Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Raegan Medgie reports on the fire from Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Raegan Medgie reports on the fire from Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a row of stores in Fair Lawn, New Jersey.

Heavy fire spread through the strip on Fair Lawn Road just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

A well-known Jewish bakery, Zadies Kosher Bake Shop, appeared to sustain damage.

A Jewish deli, a restaurant, a barbershop, and dry cleaners are also located in the strip of stores, and were impacted.

There is no word of any injuries.

There are road closures in the area due to the firefighting activity.

Crews continued to pour water on hot spots into the early morning hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ | Fish falls from sky and damages couple's Tesla in New Jersey

Toni Yates has the story on the fish that fell from the sky and damaged a couple's Tesla in Atlantic Highlands.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.