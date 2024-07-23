Fish falls from sky and damages couple's Tesla in Atlantic Highlands

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A couple in New Jersey had their Tesla damaged by a fish that apparently fell from the sky outside their home.

The car was parked in their driveway in Atlantic Highlands on Sunday when the whole incident was caught on camera.

At first Cynthia and Jeff Levine said they didn't even know anything had happened.

"The car started honking, it went crazy honking which we had never heard, I didn't know how to turn it off," Cynthia said. "I went out and he was in the yard somewhere, he heard the crash and everything but ignored it."

But then they saw the damage to their car.

"We were like holy crap look at this, and I said to him, it looks like fish scales and blood on the windshield," Cynthia said.

Jeff said at first they thought somebody must have thrown the fish at their car and wondered if someone was after them.

The Levines live about a mile away from where that fish would have come from in the Raritan Bay.

That gave them a pretty good idea of who -- or what -- may have dropped it.

Residents said it's pretty common to see birds flying around with fish in their mouth.

"We also have an eagles nest in our backyard... so we think it was probably the eagle," Cynthia said.

The Levines are expecting to get their Tesla back Tuesday and Jeff has a message for any feathered neighbor who might be listening"

"I lowered my deductibles so if any birds are listening, please don't drop it here because I'm covered now."

